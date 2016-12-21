AppleSox unveil summer youth camps Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on AppleSox unveil summer youth camps Posted by Empire Press on Dec 21, 2016 in All News

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox have announced their youth camps for 2017.

The camps, conducted by AppleSox players and coaches, are for kids who want to enhance their baseball skills.

Three three-day camps will emphases pitching/catching (June 27-29), hitting (July 11 -13), and a combination of all skills (Aug. 1-3). Two one-day mini camps will focus on all skills, with local youth ages 6-11 (June 12) and ages 12-18 (July 24).

Camp days last from 9 a.m. to noon and are conducted at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College. The cost for any three-day camp is $89, and $39 for any one-day mini camp.

Registration is available at applesoxcamps.com or on the first day of each camp, starting at 8:30 a.m. An additional $10 fee will be applied for same-day registrations.

For more information, visit www.applesox.com.