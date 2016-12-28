Berry dessert warms the heart during cold days Posted by Voices | Comments Off on Berry dessert warms the heart during cold days Posted by Empire Press on Dec 28, 2016 in All News

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

I have to admit that I am not a pie maker, so when I stumbled upon this recipe I was very happy. Since it’s so cold outside, I’m making warm dishes, including warm desserts. This recipe has been yet another favorite in my family and one that I have made so many times I have lost count. I have used frozen blueberries and also frozen mixed berries. This is another recipe from my Gooseberry Patch ‘Sweet and Simple’ Cookbook.

Blueberry Custard Kuchen

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

½ t. salt

½ cup cold butter

2 T. whipping cream

½ cup sugar

3 cups frozen blueberries (you can also use frozen mixed berries)

Combine one cup flour and salt together. Cut in butter with either knife or pastry cutter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream. Pat into a greased 13-x-9-inch baking pan. Mix remaining flour and sugar together; sprinkle over crust. Arrange blueberries over crust; pour topping over blueberries. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until lightly golden. Serve warm or chilled; store in refrigerator. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Topping

1 cup sugar

1 T. all-purpose flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup whipping cream

1 t. vanilla extract

Mix sugar and flour together; stir in eggs, cream and vanilla until smooth.

This recipe is good cold or warm. Personally, I prefer it warm with ice cream. Because I am not a pie maker, this recipe is what I turn to. Don’t forget to keep it refrigerated because it is a custard. I have shared this recipe at a bridal shower and have made it countless times for family and friends.

Kuchen in German means cake, but I think it tastes more like a cobbler. Since this is a German recipe, guten appétit!