Commissioners adopt 2017 budget resolutions, amend 2016 budget

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Douglas County Commissioners met Dec. 12 to adopt the 2017 budget and to approve amendments to the 2016 budget.

Commissioners unanimously adopted a number of resolutions related to the budget. The new budget includes a revised salary scale for county employees, which should increase most salaries somewhat. The scale itself was not yet adopted by the commissioners, though funds for the scale are a part of the budget.

The commissioners voted to increase county appropriation of taxes by one percent for both the road construction fund and the current expense fund. This is the maximum increase allowed by state law and is based on demonstration of need within the budget.

Budget amendments for 2016 include unforeseen revenue and expenses in a number of departments.

Chief accountant Karen Goodwin said that the budget process begins in September of each year when she sends out forms to department heads in which they fill out any additional budget requests or changes from the current year. Goodwin then compiles the information and gets an estimate of revenue for the budget year. She puts the information into spreadsheet form and then holds budget meetings with the commissioners to go over the requests and prioritize them according to available funds.

Goodwin said that the main addition in 2017 is funds for two new deputies for the sheriff’s office. Goodwin said that the county did not have to reduce budget items in any department.

Commissioners also approved a resolution that appoints Commissioner Steve Jenkins as Chair of the Board during 2017 and Dan Sutton as Vice Chair. Kyle Steinburg will be a member. The resolution appoints each commissioner to committees, which include the Chelan-Douglas Health Board, the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, the Link Board and RiverCom, among quite a few other state and regional committees. The appointments are subject to revision by a vote of the commissioners during 2017.