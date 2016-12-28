Commissioners concluding terms

Douglas County commissioners Ken Stanton and Dale Snyder in the commissioners’ chambers. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

At the end of 2016, Douglas County commissioners Ken Stanton and Dale Snyder finish their terms in office. Stanton served the county for 16 years, and Snyder for eight years.

Stanton began his career as an elected official when he was appointed to the East Wenatchee City Council in the late 1990s and served for several years. This interested him in public service and motivated him to try for a county commissioner position. However, he discovered a road block when he found that the home he and his wife Sue owned in Briarwood was not within District 1, for which he wished to file.

He didn’t want to give up his plan of running, though, so he and Sue decided to put their home on the market and move to an apartment within the district until the campaign was over. When he won the election, they bought a home in the district.

Stanton said that as county commissioner, he has enjoyed seeing projects completed. These include the construction of the new courthouse building, the remodel of the old courthouse and the construction of the 19th Street Public Services Building in East Wenatchee.

A number of road projects have also been completed. One of these was the McGinnis Canyon project, which reconstructed and paved the stretch of road between Waterville and the top of Badger Mountain. Another was the Badger Mountain road project, which reconstructed the road from Fancher Heights to the top of Badger Mountain.

The largest road project was the Eastmont Extension. Stanton said the commissioners have received a lot of good feedback regarding the project and its effects of reducing traffic congestion on Sunset Highway.

Stanton also has the satisfaction of seeing the county in a strong financial position. When he came on board, Initiative 695, which cut motor vehicle taxes, had just taken effect. The county was in a difficult financial position because of the reduction of revenue.

“We’ve turned that around,” Stanton said.

He said that it has helped that the county has been able to attract three auto dealerships and that fruit warehouses have undergone major construction projects. There have also been data centers located in the county and a good deal of residential development.

“Economically there have been some really significant developments to Douglas County,” Stanton said.

Stanton served on the Link Transit Board for two years as an East Wenatchee City Council member and for 16 years as a county commissioner. He also served on the Chelan-Douglas Health Board, transportation boards and on the North Central Washington Economic Development District, among others.

Stanton said that the most rewarding aspects of his job were seeing the major projects finished and being able to work with individuals on problems they were having. He will miss being a part of some of the upcoming projects, including the construction of the Law and Justice Center on 19th Street.

Nevertheless, Stanton felt that this was the right time for him to finish his term of service and enjoy retirement with Sue. The couple plans to do some biking and traveling and to spend time with their children and grandchildren.

Dale Snyder took office as the District 2 commissioner in 2008. He said that he has enjoyed everything about his job during the past eight years.

Citing the maxim that if you find a job you enjoy, you don’t have to work, he said, “I haven’t had to work a day in the last eight years.”

He has enjoyed getting to know people through his work. He has also felt rewarded at the completion of the Eastmont Extension project and the replacement of the Chief Joseph Dam Bridge in Bridgeport.

Snyder also noted a significantly improved financial situation for the county over the past eight years. The county has been able to bring in more sales tax revenue and elected officials and commissioners have a strong philosophy of keeping conservative with the budget.

“We have a great team here in Douglas County,” Snyder said.

The county has used surplus revenue to set up reserve accounts for needs such as capital facilities and employee buy-outs so that money will be available for future needs.

Snyder has sat on boards for RiverCom, Link Transit, Countywide Solid Waste and the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility. He has also sat on the County Road Administration Board and has been the chairman of the board for the past three years.

Because he sat on the board, he became aware of federal funding available for the Chief Joseph Dam Bridge and the county was able to secure $900,000 in funding. He also appreciated the chance to learn about what other counties are doing in terms of road construction and to exchange ideas and innovations.

Snyder said that he is not yet sure of his next step and is considering options at the current time.

A recognition event for Stanton and Snyder was held at the Public Services Building on Dec. 21.

In January, new commissioners Dan Sutton and Kyle Steinburg will take office in Districts 1 and 2, respectively.