Donors turn out for blood drive

Cindy Garrett and Bobby Willms in the refreshment area after giving blood. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The first time that Waterville resident Bobby Willms ever gave blood was when she was in college.

A friend suggested, “Let’s go give blood, so that we can have lunch.”

That sounded good to Willms, and she has continued to be a regular donor through the years.

Sometimes she has been disappointed by the “lunch.” She recalls that upon one occasion she was visiting her father in Harborview Medical Center and gave blood in the Seattle area. She couldn’t believe that the only refreshments were packaged cookies and juice.

Donors in Waterville enjoy much better fare, with community groups stepping forward to sponsor each blood drive. At the Dec. 22 drive, held at the NCW Fair Community Hall, the sponsor was the Friends of the Waterville Library.

Group members had made a large variety of attractive and delicious Christmas cookies, as well as traditional Waterville “Red Cross Sandwiches.” The recipe includes ham, hard-boiled eggs and cheese on bread.

As they approached the table, regular donors were ready to have their share of the food. Margie Loebsack said that she ate a smaller lunch, and definitely was going to enjoy a sandwich. When asked why they donate, some donors respond jokingly that it is for the refreshments.

Though Willms recalls the time that she did donate for food, she also is ready with a deeper reason. “I just think it’s very, very important,” she said. She added that she has a rare blood type — A negative. “They need my blood,” she said.

Cindy Garrett had a similar response. She has type AB positive blood. She gives because she knows that blood is life giving — one donation can potentially save three lives. She half-jokingly added about her donation, “That way maybe there will be AB positive on hand if I need it.”

Red Cross team supervisor Linda Patrick said that there can be different reasons why some blood types are in more demand than others, with O negative being a common type that is in demand because it can be tolerated by people of all different blood types.

In the end, though, Patrick said of the blood types, “They’re all needed very much.”

Waterville blood drive coordinator Peg Schmidt said that 22 units of blood were donated at the drive, which could save up to 66 lives. Schmidt said that the Waterville blood drives are very much in need of new donors. She added that the highest need for blood units is for cancer patients. By giving blood, we can help people fight this disease.

The next blood drive will be held Feb. 23. For more information call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcross.org/blood.