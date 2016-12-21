Historic Malloy building turns 100

The building constructed by M.B. Malloy in 1916 is now used for the Checkered Tablecloth. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

As children of early settlers to Waterville and the surrounding area, John and Alice Ruud have lived their lives surrounded by history.

One example of this is the law office building built by Alice Ruud’s grandfather M.B. Malloy and used also by her father Frank Malloy. The building, which is located on Chelan Avenue, just a few blocks south of the Ruud home, was constructed in 1916 and is now used by Ruud’s daughter-in-law Teresa Ruud for The Checkered Tablecloth.

In the 100th anniversary of the building’s construction, John Ruud has enjoyed looking through a ledger book belonging to M.B. Malloy. It is one among many items of historical interest that the Ruuds have rescued from the previous generation and kept in their possession.

The ledger reveals that the building cost $980 to build. Expenses included $6 a day for a brick layer, $5 a day for a carpenter, $4 a day for concrete mixers and $2.50 a day for a helper. Total expenses for the electrician were $2.10. The building was started on Sept. 18, 1916 and finished on Nov. 17.

Malloy came to Waterville from Long Pine, Nebr. in 1896. The Ruuds have traveled to Long Pine and were surprised to see a building exactly like the one constructed in Waterville. Perhaps they were mail order buildings and that Malloy had seen the one in Nebraska and wanted one like it for his office, Alice Ruud guessed.

Ruud’s father, Frank Malloy, was admitted to the bar in 1916 and began to practice law in Waterville in 1918. He continued to work in the building until his death in 1959. Ruud said that her father used to say that he read the obituaries every morning and if he wasn’t in them, then he went to work.

Both M.B. and Frank Malloy had political as well as legal careers. M.B. Malloy served as Waterville Mayor from 1903 to 1904. Frank Malloy was a state representative for a number of years. He also served as the county auditor.

John and Alice Ruud said that the building has held up pretty well, and only needed some minor repairs. It is owned by Alice Ruud and her nephew. Since 1959, it has been used for a barbershop and tanning booth and for an insurance office, in addition to its current use as home of the Checkered Tablecloth.

Alice and John Ruud pose in their home with the ledger book M.B. Malloy used to record expenses for the construction of his law office on Chelan Avenue. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)