Make ahead Christmas morning breakfast Posted by Voices | Comments Off on Make ahead Christmas morning breakfast Posted by Empire Press on Dec 21, 2016 in All News

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

Hello everyone. As we quickly approach Christmas day, I have been thinking of things that bring me joy. Even simple things like going for walks are among them, but one thing that brings me great joy is spending time with my family. So this next recipe lets me do just that. I have a feeling some readers already make this dish. It’s simple and tasty and you can make it the day before. Sometimes I make this dish for family gatherings or when friends come over to visit. This dish is also pretty versatile—you can probably tell by now I like versatile recipes. I often substitute various kinds of cheeses, bread and even milk.

My wish for you this season is joy. Surround yourself with joyous moments because if you concentrate on what brings you joy, you will inevitably be happy. Happiness is fleeting—finding true joy is what we should all strive for. I received an interesting message on a Christmas card. It was a formula for success: HSH. It stands for “Be healthy, be smart, be happy!” With that formula in mind, here is my breakfast casserole that is definitely smart and tasty and will bring a smile to your face! This recipe is a no-fuss casserole that won’t keep you in the kitchen all morning. On Christmas Eve, you can prepare this dish while your kids are putting cookies and milk out for Santa or maybe wrapping presents. Refrigerate overnight and in the morning pop it in the oven. It is easily doubled or tripled!

Christmas Morning Breakfast

Ingredients:

12 ounces bulk breakfast sausage

3 slices white bread, torn into bite-size pieces

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (sometimes I use Colby or mozzarella cheese)

6 eggs

1 cup milk (I use 2 %)

¼ teaspoon salt

? teaspoon pepper

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Brown the sausage in a skillet over medium heat, stirring to crumble. Remove from heat, drain the fat and let it cool. Place the bread in the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray. Layer the sausage over the bread then top it with the Monterey Jack Cheese. Whisk the eggs in a medium bowl together with the milk, salt and pepper. Pour this mixture over the contents of the dish then top with cheddar cheese. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, heat the oven to 325 degrees. Remove the plastic wrap from the dish and bake the casserole for 40-45 minutes or until cooked through. Makes about 6 servings.

Merry Christmas and Bon Appetit!