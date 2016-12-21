Mansfield market marks 100 years

Mansfield Family Market Co-owners Don and Christy McGraw look forward to a 100 Year Celebration with a Seahawk and Centennial Promotion on December 23, 2016 at their store. Drawings for a $100.00 Grand Prize store gift certificate, and a Second Grand Prize for a Seahawks quilt take place at 4:30 p.m. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Family Market occupies a unique niche as a rural neighborhood grocery store still in business at the same location 100 years later. The Mansfield Family Market is currently co-owned by Don and Christy McGraw who took over operations January 1, 2014, as the market’s fourth owners.

Originally known as The Mansfield Mercantile, or the “Merc” as it was affectionately called, the store opened for business in 1916. The Mercantile’s first owner was T.N. Mayfield, who ran the business for 29 years then sold the store to John and Alice Andrews in 1945. The Andrews’ owned the grocery store from 1945 until 1972, when Bill and Linda Bayless purchased it. The Bayless family managed the the Merc as a family business for 42 years. For 10 of those years, from 1993-2004, Ric and Renee Bayless ran the store.

During it’s earlier years, one side of the building was a grocery store, and The Mansfield Savings Bank occupied the other side.

Bill Bayless has great memories of his decades long service and said, “It was a great way to raise our family and serve our community, “ Bayless said. “It provided a stable home life for us, and we enjoyed it,” Bayless added.

Jan. 1, 2014 the Bayless’ family passed the baton to the store’s present owners, Don and Christy McGraw, who changed the store’s name to The Mansfield Family Market. “We took on this business to build a solid future for our children,” Christy McGraw said.

The neighborhood market is a place where local kids still ride their bikes to and buy candy and their favorite treats. The store is there for more than just a jug of milk, or a dozen eggs for breakfast. A hub of the community, the market still has that down home friendliness, and people know everyone by their first name. They exchange a hello and talk about wheat prices, with a hot cup of coffee or an espresso in hand, and maybe a couple of the store’s famous maple bars. The Mansfield Family Market still provides freshly cut meat to their customers, right from their own butcher shop.

“There used to be meat lockers in the basement, and we still have the two original tills, the first and second, which we want to put on display soon,” Christy McGraw said.

The Mansfield Family Market plans to celebrate 100 years in business with a Centennial Promotional event, December 21, 2016. A lucky Centennial Drawing winner will receive a Mansfield Family Market Gift Certificate for $100.00 in celebration of 100 years in business at the same location. Second Grand Prize is a 56 inch by 74 inch Seahawk Quilt made by Linda Thompson. The drawing will take place at 4:30 p.m.

While the McGraws have maintained the small town charm of the store, and keep their shelves stocked with customer favorites, they also added some new products. “We increased our school supply section, and added more variety for baby needs.”

Merchandise prices continue to be competitive, and shoppers will find a plenty of choices for home and table needs.

“We would like to encourage more local shopping because it helps support local businesses, and makes shopping convenient for our community,” McGraw said.

Co-Owner Don McGraw said,”We love serving our community and look forward to many more years of service in the future.”

Mansfield Family Market business hours are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We’re closed on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas,” McGraw said. For inquiries, contact the store at 683-1011.

Young Devlin McGraw says the best part about operating a family grocery store is, “Our famous maple bars and chocolate milk.”