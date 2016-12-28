MTW auditions for ‘Young Frankenstein’

WENATCHEE — Auditions for Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Festival production of “Young Frankenstein” will be held Jan. 3-5 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Open auditions will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 3-4, with call backs at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4-5.

All those auditioning must be prepared to sing a song from the show, attend both tap and jazz auditions on Jan. 4, and be willing to commit to evening rehearsals, four to five days a week from Jan. 16 to May 3. Performances are May 3-7 and 10-13. This production is recommended for ages 13 and older.

For more information on the auditions, visit numericapac.org/young-frankenstein or mtow.org.