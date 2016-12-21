Senior meals program seeks volunteers

NCW — Senior Meals in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to local seniors.

The program, which is supported by local donations, seeks to add additional drivers to meet demand.

The Senior Meals program is loosely affiliated with Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, and Meals on Wheels.

For more information, contact Bobbie Tremblay at 470-0522 or trem5419@nwi.net.