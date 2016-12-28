Shocker teams play in NCW Basketball Showcase

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Many high school basketball teams had a chance to play at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center over the holiday break in the NCW Basketball Showcase from Dec. 20-23.

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers boys and girls varsity teams played Dec. 21 against the Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors. The Shockers lost both games.

A-C-H defeated the Waterville/Mansfield girls 55-50. The Shockers led at halftime 29-18. Their lead was cut at the end of the third quarter to 44-37. In the fourth quarter, the Warriors, a taller team, kept gaining and overtook the Shockers. Passing turnovers by the Shockers and the quick steals by the Warriors gave the Warriors more shot opportunities and they cashed in. Scoring for the Shockers were Hanna Hughes (16 points), Jessie Ring (13 points), Justine Clements (12 points), Rochelle Laney (5 points), Lexi Deishl (3 points) and Ali Mires (1 point).

Head coach Kieth Finkbeiner said, “We played well overall, but just didn’t finish. That’s the next step we need to take.”

The A-C-H boys defeated Waterville/Mansfield 64-50. The Shocker boys had a harder time against the Warriors, trailing 13-20 at end of the first quarter, and 24-26 at halftime. Again the Warriors were strong in trapping the player with the ball quickly and stealing the ball. The Shockers’ ball-passing also led to several critical turnovers. Scoring by the Shockers included Johnny Mullen (12 points), Devyn Klinginsmith (11 points), Jeramiah Preugschat (8 points), Will Osborne (6 points), Cole Koenig (5 points), Tanner Marden (4 points), Shaun Marchand (2 points) and Jacob Stibal (2 points).

Head coach Heath Jordan said, “The guys played hard but A-C-H in the fourth quarter was just too good in trapping the ball.”

Other teams participating in the Showcase included Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Wilson Creek, Eisenhower, Cascade of Everett, Moses Lake, Camas, Meadowdale, Eastmont, Lynnwood, Wenatchee and Lake Stevens.

The Shockers’ next game will be Jan. 5 at Oroville.