Ski hill looks to open soon

Snowboarders enjoy good conditions during last year’s opening of Badger Mountain Ski Hill on Dec. 19. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Badger Mountain Ski Club President Steve Hickman said on Dec. 22 that the hill is just one big snowstorm away from being able to open.

In terms of the work that can be done by human hands, everything is ready for the season. There is a brand new B-hill rope tow, which is larger than the old rope tow and fits the hill better.

The ski club is currently testing out a webcam at the hill, and in several weeks the images taken by the camera will be displayed at skibadgermt.com.

This year, skiers and their families will be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi in the lodge thanks to a donation from LocalTel.

Earlier in the year, Central Washington Grain Growers donated time and equipment to mow the hill and cut and split firewood.

Daily and season passes remain at the same rate as last year. This includes $10 for a daily individual pass, $60 for an individual season pass and $150 for a family season pass.

Hickman said that with the holidays falling on the weekends this year, the hill will most likely open the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8 if snow is sufficient.

For more information and to check on the status of the hill’s opening, check the website or call 745-8273.