South Douglas CD will meet on Jan. 9 Posted by Communities, Community News, Waterville | Comments Off on South Douglas CD will meet on Jan. 9 Posted by Empire Press on Dec 28, 2016 in All News

WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the NRCS conference room, 103 N. Baker St., in Waterville.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, call 745-9160.