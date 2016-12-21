‘Glory of Christmas’

One side of the gift room with Aimee Depue and helper in background. (Empire Press photo/Darlene Patterson)

By Darlene Paterson

Empire Press Correspondent

Serve Wenatchee Valley’s fourth annual “Glory of Christmas” culminated with the ultimate shopping experience on Dec. 16.

SWV staff, volunteers and clients experienced love, joy and peace at the “Glory Center,” located at Living Hope Community Church, where the lower floor of the building was turned into a festive shopping mall for the day.

The Glory of Christmas started with life skills classes on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 and 5. Eastmont Baptist, Calvary Crossroads and Saddlerock Presbyterian churches provided their facilities for classes tailored to the requests and needs of those participating. Classes on cooking, budgeting, home safety, parenting, car maintenance and other practical subjects gave clients a variety of choices. Parents were required to attend at least two classes to be eligible to shop for gifts at the Glory Center.

Kathy Ochs, clearing house coordinator at SWV, served as a registrar at the event. “Our clients sacrificed time and energy to attend classes and provide for their children” she said. “I am so happy to see my families here. They are my friends.”

Jeremy Peyton, program coordinator for SWV commented. “We want to make sure our clients feel loved and honored today. Everything is done with that goal in mind. These are not random guests. They are people we know, people who have been invited, and people we have established relationships with. I love that we are thoughtful and intentional about educating and empowering lives.”

Shoppers lined up inside the door waiting for the center to open at 9 a.m. Over 50 families visited during morning, afternoon and evening time slots.

As families entered and registered, they received an envelope with the names and ages of their children on it. Inside was a gift card for each child plus authorization for shopping at the Glory Center.

After registering, guests were directed to craft tables where they sculpted a nativity scene. “We like parents to make something they can share with their children,” SWV director Bob Shepard said. “This year they are creating a manger scene complete with all the figurines. We also include the Christmas story from the book of Luke. We hope they will share the story and figurines with their children and make it part of their Christmas traditions for years to come.”

After completing their craft and enjoying cookies and hot beverages, a volunteer assigned to each set of parents escorted them through the glory center. Other volunteers played with children while parents shopped.

First stop was at a manger scene. “Here we have created the Christmas spirit of Jesus coming to earth to give us hope and life,” volunteer Kathi Vierra explained to mother Kassandra Flores. “This is a stopping point for reflection on what Christmas is really all about.”

Next, guests were led down a decorated hallway to the gift room. Parents chose two smaller gifts and one large gift for each child. The words, absolutely amazing, fall far short when describing the wonderful gifts on display.

“I shop throughout the year,” gift buyer Aimee Depue said. “I love to shop, especially when it’s not my money,” she laughed. “Many gifts are donated by individuals and businesses too. My team sets up the room and keeps it organized. I watch for the most popular toys and replenish them throughout the day.”

After choosing gifts for each child, parents ended up in the gift wrap room where volunteers stood ready to assist them in wrapping.

Parents were overwhelmed with the bounty they received and expressed thanks over and over. Cassandra Flores, who shopped for her four young daughters, was overcome with thankfulness. “I am really happy. Thank you!” Her tears of joy said it all.

Last but not least, four guys stood ready to hand each guest a box filled with everything needed for a Christmas ham dinner then assist them to their vehicles.

“Our goal is to empower parents to provide Christmas for their children,” Shepard said. “We don’t get a chance to see the excitement on the kid’s faces when they open their gifts, but we do see the excitement on the parent’s faces and it warms our hearts and gives us a sense of joy for the season.”

“I am so appreciative of all the volunteers who have helped with this event,” Shepard added. “This $7,000 project has been completely covered. We’ve had service clubs, companies, families, small groups, and churches collecting toys and giving financially. A team of decorators, led by Susan Cusick, has worked every day this week to make this a beautiful venue. We have wonderful helpers assisting with crafts, gift selection, gift wrapping etc. This event embraces our whole community. Our hope and prayer is that people will understand the reason for the season as Jesus love and mercy flows through lives to touch lives.”

Left over toys after the glory center closed Friday night will be given away this week to other families in the community who still need gifts.

To find out more about Serve Wenatchee Valley, look online or contact bob@servewenatcheevalley.org.

Jeremy Peyton welcomes a guest to the Glory Center (Empire Press photo/Darlene Patterson)

Cassandra Flores wrapping her children’s gifts. (Empire Press photo/Darlene Patterson)

Gift wrapping volunteers from left to right, Pamela Pasquale, Jan Ogden, Tanya Benner, Laura Shepard, Barb Sutor, Jill Brisbine (Empire Press photo/Darlene Patterson)

Sign welcoming guests to the Glory Center (Empire Press photo/Darlene Patterson)

Nativity scene in corner reflection area (Empire Press photo/Darlene Patterson)