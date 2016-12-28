Waterville grad in Guatemala

Levi Bareither with a group of students. (Provided photo)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Levi Bareither, a 2010 Waterville High School graduate, once came across the saying that, “The place God calls us to us is where our deep gladness and the world’s deep needs meet.” This concept has made an impression on him in his post-college years.

For Bareither, deep gladness and the world’s deep needs have met in Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

Bareither was a Spanish major at Whitworth University and always felt an interest in teaching. He spent a semester abroad in Nicaragua, so he has a connection to Central America.

When he heard about the need for English teachers at Fundación Salvación, a children’s home and school run by an organization called Story International, he thought the opportunity might be for him. He applied to be a teacher with the program, was accepted and began his position in January of 2015. In his first 10 months, he found that in fact work with the program brings together much of what he is passionate about.

The children at the school have half of their lessons in Spanish and half in English. Bareither teaches English, art, Bible and service to two different groups of children in third through sixth grades. Most of the children live in the children’s home, though a few live with their own families and pay tuition to attend the school.

The children receive instruction in the subjects of the national curriculum from their Guatemalan teachers, so the English teachers have a lot of freedom in developing the content of their classes.

Bareither, who has worked on a farm north of Spokane and has an interest in growing food, chose to focus class time on units about gardening, beekeeping and taking care of chickens. He has worked with one of his classes to cultivate a raised-bed garden behind the school. He and the students are raising bees on the roof. They are learning about chickens and have a coop with about 19.

Bareither hopes the skills learned by gardening, beekeeping and caring for chickens can help build strong character and perseverance in the students. He also sees growing food as going hand-in-hand with good nutrition, which is another passion of his.

During service classes, Bareither often has the children make nutritious snacks for other classes at the school.

When he looked at the menu at the children’s home, he felt that though the children eat three meals a day and two snacks, their food is lacking in nutrients. Much of their calories come from refined carbohydrates and they drink sweetened beverages. They only get one serving of fruit, one serving of vegetable and one serving of meat a day.

Part of the reason for this is economic. The children’s home has about 95 children to feed and a limited budget. Part is that the cooks and those who plan the food lack knowledge of nutrition.

“The more I cared about these kids the more I recognized the need they had for more nutritious food,” Bareither said.

Other staff members had their own areas of focus and hadn’t taken up this cause. Bareither made it his mission.

In addition to working with the children on raising food, Bareither hired a nutritionist in the city to come and do seminars with the cooks and the children. He is looking for grants and sponsorships to increase the budget for food.

He has a dream of establishing a complete nutrition program at the children’s home. This would include hiring a nutritionist to help develop the menu, hiring professional chefs to work with the cooks so they can learn to prepare healthy food that the kids will eat, and implementing continuing nutritional education and food production and preparation programs for the students.

When considering whether he would return to Guatemala for another school year, Bareither thought that if he were to stay away, the work that he has done would probably fade. Children would waste more years of childhood and development on a poor diet.

“My hope is that I can change the structure and fabric of this children’s home until (the nutrition program) becomes a huge part of what they do,” Bareither said. When asked for a time frame, Bareither estimated that this will be from 10 months to five years.

Bareither is fundraising for all of his support while in Guatemala. Those interested in helping him or in sponsoring a child can do so through the Story International website at storyintl.org.