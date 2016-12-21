Waterville High School among FCS grant awards Posted by Communities, Community News | Comments Off on Waterville High School among FCS grant awards Posted by Empire Press on Dec 21, 2016 in All News

NCW — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the following rural community grants to North Central Washington nonprofits:

? Waterville High School Science Department, $1,000

? Packing Friendship of Wenatchee, $2,000

? Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee, $1,000

? The Wildfire Project of Wenatchee, $500

? Wellness Place of Wenatchee, $1,000

? Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center $1,000.