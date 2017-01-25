Badger Mountain resident takes on management of NAPA Auto Parts Posted by Communities, Community News, Waterville | Comments Off on Badger Mountain resident takes on management of NAPA Auto Parts Posted by Empire Press on Jan 25, 2017 in All News

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Gary Mullendore worked at a NAPA Auto Parts store in high school. He then spent a career working in machinery and management. Now, at the other end of his working life, he has become manager and part-owner of the NAPA Auto Parts store in Waterville, which is now called Waterville Auto Parts.

Mullendore, a Badger Mountain resident since 2006, said he was talking with former NAPA owner Joe Ludeman at a birthday party last May and listened as Ludeman told of the store and his desire to move on to something else. Mullendore was a Caterpillar dealer for NC Machinery in Baker Flats. He had been with the company almost 30 years and was ready for something different.

“I think I can make this work,” Mullendore told himself.

Mullendore called the franchise headquarters in Tukwila and they told him they try to avoid selling single stores. He knew that Odessa Auto Parts would be taken on by Shane Gilthvedt, owner of Davenport Auto Parts, in November. He decided to call Gilthvedt and ask if he would like to take on the Waterville store, too. Gilthvedt said he would and arrangements were made for a partnership.

“It worked out great for everybody,” Mullendore said.

Mullendore retired from NC Machinery in October and went to Davenport to learn about NAPA operations. The store changed hands Jan. 1.

One advantage of having the three stores together is that merchandise is now sent from Spokane, rather than Tukwila. The store is able to get its orders in earlier in the day. Because the orders are bigger, it also gets a price advantage, which can be passed on to customers.

Tim Hoskings is serving as general manager for all three stores, and Mullendore is serving as manager of the Waterville store.

Mullendore said that he, Gilthvedt and Hoskings are small town-oriented. They want to be in town to keep the business here and to support community organizations, like the school and the fair.

“That kind of stuff is important to us,” Mullendore said.

Mullendore is a volunteer firefighter with Douglas County Fire District 1 and also a commissioner of the district. He and his wife Gina, who is assistant to the superintendent at Waterville School District, are members of the Federated Church.

“We’re fully invested in Waterville,” Mullendore said.

Mullendore said that since taking over the store, reception from the community has been good and business has gone well. He said that he is trying to gradually add new merchandise and services. For example, he wants to include a parts delivery service for farms and commercial customers. He also wants to add a parts drop for Mansfield. He plans to expand the hardware department.

Mullendore is currently in the store every day it is open. Hoskings also comes in several days a week. Mullendore said that when he is able to hire another staff person he plans to do some outside sales at farms and ranches several days a week.

Mullendore said his overall philosophy of organizing a business is to build it up step-by-step and keep management simple. Customers won’t see drastic changes, but Mullendore will gradually be adding on to what is already provided and seeking to improve the business.

Mullendore added that the store will provide free coffee every day, as well as a candy tray.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with no lunch break, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is located at 109 S. Chelan Ave., next to Waterville Family Grocery. The phone number is 745-8341.