Barn quilts — an update

Waterville’s historic grain elevator with a barn quilt displayed. (Empire Press file photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Volunteers for the Barn Quilt Project in Douglas County are busy putting together and planning more quilts for the tour. Currently they are working on 12 new designs that people in the community have purchased. Three of them will be going up at Waterville Town Hall, the recycle center and the library.

In order for this project to be successful, it takes many volunteer hours and generous people who donate not only their time but their finances and equipment.

Diane Petersen, one of the volunteers for the project, said “We owe a great big thank you to Dan Augustson for building the quilt squares for us, to Kenny Ward who has done all of the base coat painting, and to Barnes Welding for donating the angle iron hooks for hanging. It is a real blessing to have all of these donations and talented people helping with this project.”

The group will begin working on the new barn quilts sometime this month. Members encourage anyone from the community to help with the painting of the designs, taping, drawing and hanging.

Petersen said, “Anyone is welcome to help. There is always a lot to do, and it is just fun to get together with everyone and work on the project.” For further information or to volunteer, call Petersen at 745-8226.

Maps of the current barn quilt tour are available at town hall. Barn Quilts of Douglas County is also on Facebook.

Suzanne Robinson has written a series of stories over the last year focusing on the Barn Quilt Project in Douglas County. The stories have focused on the background of the barn quilts chosen to be displayed and other history.