Blood donations are needed

WENATCHEE — The American Red Cross is holding two blood drive opportunities in Wenatchee during January.

Jan. 17: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

Jan. 20: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.

The Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors, according to a news release.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors are also encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the donation process online before scheduling an appointment. For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767. All blood types are needed.

For additional information, visit redcrossblood.org.