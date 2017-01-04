A chicken dish from childhood Posted by Voices | Comments Off on A chicken dish from childhood Posted by Empire Press on Jan 4, 2017 in All News

I know the name sounds different, but my mother used to make this dish when I was little and I still love it today. For me this is one of those dishes that a person never forgets from their childhood. Again, I have made some adjustments to fit our family’s taste buds. This recipe has the chicken and soy sauce that are salty but also has the pineapple and nutmeg that add sweetness and spice. “Bo lo gai” means “pineapple chicken” in Chinese.

Chicken Bo Lo Gai

2 large chickens (I use 12 chicken pieces, either thighs or legs)

2 cups flour

1 ½ Tablespoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg (store-bought is fine)

½ cup butter

1 15 oz. can sliced pineapples or ½ fresh pineapple, peeled and sliced

1 6 oz. can pineapple juice

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

Clean and cut chickens as for frying. If you choose to use already cut chicken, wash and pat dry with paper towels. Dredge the chicken pieces in flour seasoned with salt, pepper, paprika and nutmeg. Brown chicken on both sides, about 5 to 6 minutes each side, in a skillet on medium heat. Don’t use high heat because it will burn the butter. Place the chicken pieces in a casserole dish over the pineapple slices. In a separate bowl whisk together the pineapple juice, lemon juice and soy sauce and pour this mixture over the chicken. Cover and bake in moderate (350 degrees) oven for 1 ½ hours. I usually serve this dish with rice and broccoli or green beans. I have a rice cooker that has a basket on top that steams vegetables as the rice cooks.

Using fresh ingredients is always better, but sometimes we don’t have the fresh ones at home, like a fresh pineapple. Fresh ingredients enhance the flavor of the dish. I do try to use fresh lemon juice. Also, adjust salt, pepper and the other spices to your own personal taste.

Hope you enjoy this recipe. A dear friend once told me that fireworks at the New Year celebrate the world’s birthday. Bon appétit and Happy New Year!