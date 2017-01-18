Commissioners ban medical marijuana cooperatives

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Douglas County commissioners voted Jan. 10 to prohibit medical marijuana cooperatives in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Douglas County Planning Commission had considered the prohibition at its Dec. 14 meeting and had decided to recommend the ban to the commissioners.

New state regulations on medical marijuana allow up to four people with medical marijuana cards or their designated providers to join together and grow marijuana for patients’ use under a medical marijuana cooperative. Those cooperatives can have up to 15 plants per patient, or a total of 60 plants.

Counties and cities are allowed to ban cooperatives under state law, and if the ban is done through the zoning code, the state will not issue permits for cooperatives within that jurisdiction.

In its recommendation, the Douglas County Planning Commission cited the availability of retail marijuana on the market and the possible impacts of marijuana cooperatives on neighbors.

The commissioners did not receive any oral or written public comment pertaining to the ban.

Commissioners Kyle Steinburg and Dan Sutton were present for the decision, with Steinburg making a motion to adopt it and Sutton seconding the motion.

The ban is the newest in a series of decisions made by the commissioners to seek to define county policy with respect to marijuana. On Nov. 1 of last year, commissioners ended a one-year moratorium on new permits for marijuana production and processing facilities with an ordinance that defines where these facilities may be located and what restrictions apply to them. In December of 2015, commissioners banned retail marijuana establishments in rural service center zones.

The Jan. 10 decision is the first such decision to be made by the new board, composed of Steinburg, Sutton and Steve Jenkins.