Council approves one-time payment on 1993 loan

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Town Council has authorized the town to make a one-time payment of $65,000 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay down the principal on a 1993 water/sewer revenue bond.

Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson included information on the loan and the payment proposal in the packets received by council members before the Jan. 3 meeting. The loan payment will bring the total principal owed to the USDA below $1 million so that the town will no longer be required to complete annual audits with the state auditor’s office. The audits cost the town $5,000-$6,000 a year. The town will now only be required to complete audits every three years.

Peterson said that the town had been saving for several years to develop this surplus in the budget and was able to go beyond the amount needed to reduce total loans to below $1 million.

Being issued in 1993, the interest rate on this particular loan was at 5.125 percent, significantly higher than interest on a USDA water system loan issued in 2010.

Peterson said that the town has not yet received a mortgage statement on the 1993 loan for last year, but that at the end of 2015 the town owed $489,290 on the principal. The original amount of the loan was $713,600. The town is contracted to make monthly payments of $3,504 on the loan.

“We will be saving considerably on interest,” Peterson said by phone on Jan. 6. Monthly payments will remain the same, but the loan will be paid off more quickly.

The council members voted unanimously in favor of the payment.

In other matters, Mayor Royal DeVaney told council members that he is researching the purchase of a new plastics and aluminum baler for the Recycle Center. He said that the present baler is over 40 years old. DeVaney has contacted Becci Piepel, program coordinator at Countywide Solid Waste, to seek grant funding for the purchase.

Joyce Huber, Link Transit Board representative, reported that the board recently approved the 2017 budget. Huber added that she is now the new board chairwoman.

DeVaney said that 2017 Waterville Shocker Booster Club calendars are now available for pickup at town hall.

Town hall will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17.