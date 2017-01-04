Elected officials take offices

Douglas County PUD District 3 Commissioner Aaron Viebock, Douglas County District 2 Commissioner Kyle Steinburg and Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Dan Sutton are sworn in by Douglas County Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss at the Douglas County courtroom Dec. 29. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Newly-elected Douglas County officers took the oath of office in the Douglas County Superior Courtroom Dec. 29.

The ceremony began with Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall completing the swearing-in ceremony for Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss.

Hotchkiss then completed the swearing-in ceremony for Douglas County PUD District 3 Commissioner Aaron Viebrock, Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Dan Sutton and Douglas County District 2 Commissioner Kyle Steinburg.

Following the ceremony, there was a reception held in the commissioners’ chambers.

As he prepared to take on his position Jan. 3, Steinburg said, “I want to hit the ground running.” He added that he wants to make sure that none of the county business “skips a beat” during the transition period.

Steinburg said that in preparation for taking office he has been attending commissioner meetings and has met with some of the department heads.

He said that in terms of first items on the agenda, he will be concentrating on handling ongoing business and on some road projects that are in the works.

He added that he looks forward to working with people in the county and especially representing the people of the county.

“We’ve been on the longest job interview in the world. Now we finally get to go to work, so I’m looking forward to it,” Steinburg said.

The county has a very diverse population in terms of rural and urban residents. Steinburg said he wants to work on understanding the various needs. He also wants to connect with other North Central Washington counties and towns to figure out how regional leaders can work together to address needs, such as affordable housing, water supply and jobs.

He said he also is eager to learn about the needs of farmers and ranchers and make sure these are considered in decisions.

Sutton also said he is extremely excited about taking on his position.

“I look forward to serving the people that live in Douglas County,” Sutton said. “It will be good to represent and hopefully help solve some of the issues that are out there.”

Sutton said that he visited all of the communities of Douglas County while campaigning. He has been attending commissioner meetings and the meetings of the committees that he will be serving on so that he can be familiar with ongoing discussions.

Still, Sutton sees that it will take time to get familiar with his new job.

“It is going to be a tremendous learning curve and I love that,” Sutton said, adding that he loves to learn new things.

Asked what will be his main areas of attention in the beginning, Sutton said that he feels some areas of county business lack consistency. He described himself as a “Type A” personality, and said he is looking forward to working toward addressing these areas.

“You need consistency throughout your departments so your constituents know what to expect,” Sutton said.

The ceremony and reception were attended by county employees and elected officials, family members and supporters.