Everyday black beans: Feijão simples

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

“Feijão simples” literally means “simple beans” in Portuguese and I know that it is a hard one to pronounce. The letter “a” has a diacritic over it which makes the vowel sound different than any English sound. It sounds like “feijaun.”

This dish is a staple food in Brazil. Every region uses its own type of beans, for example pinto, black, red, etc. My personal preference is black beans. I have adapted this recipe by garnishing with diced tomatoes and sour cream and my kids have helped me. They love the sour cream and tomato topping. When you make this dish, you can create your own toppings and turn it into your personal preference.

This dish has provided me an economical way of adding iron and protein to my family’s diet.

Feijão Simples

2 cups dried black beans, soaked overnight

3 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon of Better than Bouillon (roasted beef paste in a jar) or a cube of regular beef bouillon.

2 teaspoons tomato paste

Soak the beans overnight with enough water to cover them completely with two inches of water on top. The next day, drain, rinse and transfer the beans to a heavy pan. Add 4 cups of water and simmer for two to three hours, stirring occasionally. Add boiling water as needed to keep the beans from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

In a frying pan add the oil, chopped onions and garlic. Saute until onions are translucent. Add one ladle full of beans and stock to the onion mixture. Mix and incorporate the ingredients and add it back to the beans. Add the bay leaf and simmer for 20-30 minutes until the beans are soft, but not mushy. Remove the bay leaf and add the salt, cumin, bouillon and tomato paste. Stir, adding boiling water to bring the consistency to your taste.

Serve on a bed of white rice garnished with chopped tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream. Makes four servings.

Yum!