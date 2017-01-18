February deadline for writing competition Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on February deadline for writing competition Posted by Empire Press on Jan 18, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — Submissions are being accepted for Write On the River’s annual writing competition.

Categories are nonfiction (essay, article, or memoir, on any theme or subject) and fiction (short story on any theme or subject), each with a 1,000-word limit. All submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 17.

First place in each category will be $300, second is $200, and third is $100. Winners will be notified in April and announced at the Write On the River Conference in May.

For guidelines and entry forms, visit writeontheriver.org.