Freeman hired as fair secretary

Ashley Freeman at her desk at the NCW Fairgrounds Dec. 29. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

After several months without a secretary, the North Central Washington Fair has hired Ashley Freeman to take the helm in the office.

Freeman began work on Dec. 12.

Freeman said that she loves secretarial work and is a great fan of structure and order. She loves answering phones and scheduling events.

A resident of Wenatchee, Freeman is excited about learning about the community of Waterville. She is also putting herself into learning as much as she can about fair events and the logistics needed to keep each one running smoothly.

“I take a lot of pride in knowing the answers to the questions people ask me,” Freeman said.

In order to accomplish this, she has been going through past paperwork and working to organize the office. Whenever she comes across a question, she asks someone at the WSU Extension office or the treasurer’s office. They have usually been able to point her in the right direction.

Freeman is also working with interim manager Ed Daling to get everything lined up for the annual Crab Feed and Auction, which will be held March 11.

Daling said that an executive committee of the fair board and himself chose Freeman for her exceptional experience, personality, enthusiasm and eagerness to work with the fair team. He added that she also has great computer skills.

“It’s been a huge assist to me,” Daling said.

Daling said that with the lack of continuity in the fair office over the past year there is a great need to consolidate and reorganize the office. He is hoping that Freeman will be with the fair over the long run so that she can understand the workings of the office and the flow of events throughout the year.

“It isn’t something you learn except over time,” Daling said.

Daling said that the fair board will be looking in earnest for a new manager now that county commissioners Kyle Steinburg and Dan Sutton have taken office.