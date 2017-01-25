Homecoming time at Mansfield

Mansfield homecoming Queen Riley Wisdom and King David MacDonald. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield High School was a hub of activity Jan. 21 as students, staff, family and friends honored alumni who returned for homecoming 2017.

Special recognition was given to those who graduated from the school during the years ending in the number “7.” The decade alumni were introduced during halftime of the varsity girls basketball game.

Harry Beard, a 1937 graduate, said, “My motto is work hard and save your money. I’m lucky to be here. This is a very nice gym to play basketball in. We are very lucky to have it.”

Homecoming royalty were announced during the halftime of the varsity boys game.

The royal court included Queen Riley Wisdom (junior), King David MacDonald (sophomore), Princess Andrea Lowman (sophomore), Prince Christian Vargas (junior), Princess Jayden Minatani (senior) and escort Dallas Lowman (senior).

Rebecca Haney, last year’s queen, presented the crowns with assistance from crown bearers Justice Youngblood and Leslie Haney.

The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and local Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization combined their fundraising efforts during the homecoming celebration. The chamber hosted a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and the FFA sponsored a pie sale and a silent auction.

Chamber treasurer Jennifer Wittig said, “The turkey dinner we put on during homecoming helps with the cost of Mansfield’s annual Playday celebration. This dinner is a huge success for fundraising. Our doors are open for new members. We would also like to encourage the community to join the chamber and volunteer.”

Wittig added that the chamber served approximately 175 turkey dinners.

“It was a huge fundraising success,” she said.

The FFA pie sale was a great opportunity for Mansfield students to learn about responsibility and leadership skills. Pies were donated by many volunteers to help raise funds for the school farm and other school projects. The benefit was a success and the pies soon sold out.

The FFA silent auction had over 60 items donated from local businesses and community members.

“Being a Mansfield graduate, I love to see our school packed with people on homecoming night,” said FFA advisor Jamey Joe Steele. “I was thrilled at the turnout of people from all three communities — Mansfield, Waterville and Tonasket — tonight. A lot of time and hard work goes into putting on a event like this. At one point I thought I had bit off more than I could chew with running the silent auction and pie sale as the FFA advisor on top of serving as the ASB advisor. But thanks to great co-workers, friends, students and parents, we were able to pull off another very memorable and successful evening.”

In addition to the boys and girls varsity, junior varsity and C-squad games, there were other homecoming festivities leading up to Saturday. The theme of this year’s homecoming was “Alice in Wonderland” and decorations were displayed around the school. Students also participated in dress-up days Jan. 17-20. A bon fire was held Jan. 20.

Mansfield School Superintendent Cora Nordby said of the celebration, “We enjoy homecoming because we get to welcome friends, family and alumni and thank them for their support. It’s our chance to show off the school and be proud. Thank you to all who attended.”