Jambalaya: Another childhood favorite
Posted by Empire Press on Jan 11, 2017

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

I’m glad I remembered this recipe. Actually, I haven’t made this dish in a while, but I am going to make it very soon. Though the weather was hot in Brazil where I grew up, this hot dish was a favorite in my household. It’s tasty, healthy and feeds a large crowd. (I have a big extended family.) Whenever we had leftover ham, our next dinner would be Jambalaya. I even like saying the name.

Jambalaya

Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a frying pan and add 1 cup cooked cubed ham and saute for about 5 minutes. Add ¼ cup diced red bell pepper, ¼ cup diced green bell pepper and ¼ cup chopped onion. Saute another 5 minutes. Add a dash of Tabasco sauce, 2 cups diced fresh tomatoes and 18 medium shrimps (about 1 pound, peeled and deveined). Cook this mixture 2 minutes. Serve over a bed of white rice and garnish with chopped parsley.

This is one of my mom’s old recipes and I have to write down quantities and durations because most of the time when my mom cooked it was by taste and eye. It is definitely not an exact science. There are different variations of this dish, for example some people add oysters or sausage. My mom would add leftover chicken or turkey, but my favorite was with the ham and shrimp.

I found this definition of Jambalaya in the New World Encyclopedia. “Jambalaya is a casserole-style dish of Spanish and French influence originating in Louisiana. Jambalaya is traditionally a one-pot dish, with a variety of meats and seafood, vegetables and spicy seasonings.”

Enjoy a great winter recipe from another part of our country. Bon appétit

