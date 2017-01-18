JV girls win against Brewster

Emily Thomsen in-bounds the ball for the junior varsity girls in the fourth qurater against Brewster. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield basketball teams took on the Brewster Bears Jan. 10.

With quickness, good ball handling and good shooting, the Shocker junior varsity girls won their contest 60-27. High scorers were Elizabeth Katovich with 17 points and Emily Thomsen with 14 points. Others scoring were Sarah Mullen (10 points), McKenna Gurnard (6 points), Codee Fry (6 points), Presley Avenell (3 points), Meredith Mittelstaedt (2 points) and Salena Joiner (2 points).

The Shocker JV boys had a very difficult time against the Bears. At halftime, Waterville/Mansfield trailed the Bears 7-28. The third quarter was their worst, scoring only 2 points to the Bears 20. The game ended in favor of the Bears, 62-17. Shocker scoring included Travis Prey (7 points), Ethan Petersen (4 points), TJ Moser (2 points), Angel Lucero (2 points) and Jaylen Hope (2 points).

The Shocker varsity girls team had a great showing in a close game only to fall short in the last few minutes of the contest. The Bears are a strong team. The first quarter was a low scoring tie at 4-4. At halftime, the Shockers were up by two points, 19-17. The third quarter ended in a 21-21 tie. In the fourth quarter, the Shockers could only make 9 points while the Bears had their best quarter making 17 points. Brewster was victorious with the final score 38-32. Scoring for the Shockers were Hannah Hughes (11 points), Rochelle Laney (8 points), Justine Clements (7 points), Alyssa Hansen (2 points), Jessie Ring (2 points) and Ari Salcido (2 points).

The Shocker varsity boys also had a tough game against the Bears, who were rated No. 5 in the state. In the first quarter, the Bears led 12-8. At halftime, it was 32-14. The Bears cruised to a win, 59-26.

Head coach Heath Jordan said, “The boys played well except too many turnovers on which the Bears capitalized.”

Scoring for the Shockers included Johnny Mullen (10 points), Tanner Marden (7 points), Devyn Klinginsmith (6 points), Jeramiah Preugschat (2 points) and Jacob Stibal (1 point).