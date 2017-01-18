Law and Justice Center will bring East Wenatchee county offices into one location

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Douglas County is in the process of a building project that will move all offices currently located on 2nd Street N.E. in East Wenatchee to a complex next to the 19th Street N.W. public services building.

The county purchased a large piece of property on 19th Street N.W. in the 1990s. In 2003, the public services building was constructed on the property and the remainder of the property was left vacant until 2015 when the first phase of a three-phase project to build an evidence building and a law and justice building on the property was begun. Together, the two buildings will make up a new law and justice center for the county.

The first phase included curbing, utilities and ground preparation for both of the buildings. Substantial completion of the project was granted Jan. 10.

The second phase is the construction of a $1.5 million evidence building. Last fall, the county advertised for bids for its construction, but the bids came in high as it was supposed to be a winter project. In late fall, the county advertised it as a spring project and the bids came back in the range that was hoped for.

The project was recently awarded to Rimmer & Roeter Construction, Inc. of Cashmere. The building is scheduled for completion by late summer.

The evidence building will house all evidence services for the sheriff’s office. According to Douglas County Administrator James Barker, this will be a big improvement. The county is currently renting space for evidence services in two separate East Wenatchee locations and it will be good to have it all together and on county property.

The third phase of the project is to complete schematic drawings and construction for an approximately $6.6 million law and justice building. This facility will house offices for the prosecuting attorney, the coroner, sheriff’s department, district court, juvenile probation and information services. The building will also include two courtrooms, instead of one that is currently used.

Most of these offices will be moving from 2nd Street N.E. The prosecuting attorney currently has one office in Waterville, and he has had to operate out of his briefcase when in East Wenatchee. The new facility will provide him with a second office. The county does not yet have a coroner, but Barker said it is expected that by the next census the county will be required to hire one. The new building will provide more space for all the offices than at the 2nd Street N.E. complex.

The county commissioners will be making a decision over the next three months on when to proceed with the law and justice building phase of the project.

Barker said that he sees that the new facility will bring advantages to law and justice operations.

“There’s always an economy of savings when you’re dealing with multiple facilities in one location,” he said.

Barker added that no offices will be moved from the county courthouse in Waterville.

The county plans to surplus and sell the 2nd Street N.E. property.