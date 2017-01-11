Letters to the Editor | Waterville blood drive

Waterville blood drive

A huge thank you to all who donated at the blood drive held Dec. 22. It is a hectic time during the holiday season, but your efforts made a real difference. The donations collected at the drive could save up to 66 lives. Thank you to the Friends of the Waterville Library for sponsoring the drive by supplying the sandwiches and homemade cookies. Thanks again Sharon and Jana for working at the drive to help it run smoothly. The next drive is Feb. 23.

Peg Schmidt, coordinator

Waterville