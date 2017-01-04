Mansfield author publishes book

Roberta Huston reads her new children’s book “Hannah’s Independence Day” to Alysha McGraw, Devlin McGraw and Joyce McGraw during the holidays. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Roberta Huston published her first book in December. Finally retired, Huston discovered it was not too late to realize a lifelong dream of writing and publishing. Her first book, “Hannah’s Independence Day,” illustrated by Raquel Rodriquez, is a children’s story.

The book is a cautionary tale about personal responsibility during the turn of the century in North Dakota. The story was passed down to Huston by her grandmother when she was a young girl.

Huston kept her memories tucked away and, from time to time during her career as a registered nurse, entertained patients and coworkers with her vibrant stories about real life experiences. Her stories were so popular in her social circles that after people heard them, they invariably asked her to write them down.

“I was always encouraged to write about it. A storyteller can and should be a writer,” Huston said.

Now, in later years, Huston chose to bring an old memory to life.

“I wrote the book as a story about personal responsibility for young children. Although they may feel independent and invincible, rash judgments made in haste can lead to unintended — and sometimes tragic — consequences. Hannah was lucky though, and her story has a happy ending.”

“Hannah’s Independence Day” takes place in 1893 on the North Dakota frontier. Young Hannah, Huston’s grandmother, goes to town with her father to watch the Fourth of July Parade for the first time, unaccompanied by her mother. For the first time in her young life, she was independent. What would she do with her newfound freedom and independence?

Readers would soon find out.

While in town, Hannah is teased by some local girls about her hair and attire. Humiliated, she decides to walk home. Without telling anybody, Hannah leaves town walking on a dusty road, hoping she was traveling in the general direction home.

Hannah soon gets lost in the woods and, just as twilight comes, she is rescued on the road by good neighbors in a wagon. The kindly neighbors tell her she must come to their home for the night as it was getting dark and they would bring her home in the morning.

They provide her a good dinner and a clean bed to sleep in.

“All those many years later, my grandmother remembered that bed was clean,” Huston emphasized.

The story ends with Hannah being returned home the next day to her anxious mother.

Huston recalls that in those days, a young child lost in the woods generally ended in tragedy yet young Hannah was spared with just a few bumps and bruises and a dirty, tear-stained face.

Huston’s grandmother went on to raise 12 children of her own and, Huston remembered, “All those wonderful stories she told, and to think if things had turned out differently…”

Over the years Huston has delighted many audiences with her stories. During a cookie exchange at the Mansfield Protestant Church, Huston read a compilation of her “coat stories.”

“I have about six stories of how these special coats came into people’s lives at just the right moment,” Huston explained.

Huston said that publishing her work was a lifelong dream and “Hannah’s Independence Day” is just the beginning of more books to come.

“Now that I am retired and have time to pursue it,” Huston said of her dream.

For more information about the book, email Huston at blhuston69@yahoo.com.