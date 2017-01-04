Mansfield Market Centennial promotion winners named Posted by Communities, Community News, Mansfield | Comments Off on Mansfield Market Centennial promotion winners named Posted by Empire Press on Jan 4, 2017 in All News

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Family Market announced the winners of its Centennial promotion Dec. 21.

The grand prize gift certificate for shopping at the market went to Kelli Halloway.

Apryl Smeltzer won the Seahawks quilt made by Linda Thompson.

A “gnome with a shot glass” key chain and duct tape was won by Louise Glessner.

The kids grand prize drawing went to Trevor Moore.