Mansfield preparing for homecoming

Kernel spirit during 2016 homecoming festivities with Mansfield School alumni Mikki Tupling-Lamar and Cassidy Tupling, both from the class of 2006; and Phyllis Herringshaw, class of 1956. (Empire Press file photo/Adrienne Douke)

MANSFIELD — It’s time to celebrate at Mansfield! Homecoming week festivities will be held at Mansfield School Jan. 17-20 and conclude with a full day of activities Jan. 21.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Alice in Wonderland” with special decorations that will be displayed throughout the school.

Dress-up days will be held at the school during the week of Jan. 17-20. There is no school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Tuesday will be Character Day, to dress as a favorite cartoon, TV or movie character; Wednesday is Pink Day; Thursday is Dress Like a Mansfield Teacher Day; and Friday is School Spirit Day.

An assembly will be held each day to announce the top two best-dressed students in grades 7-12. Students will have an opportunity to participate in various fun competitions during the assemblies. Awards will also be given for student participation among classes.

A bonfire will be held Jan. 20 at the school.

On Jan. 21, a full slate of activities has been planned throughout the day at the school with something for everyone. The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker basketball teams will also host the Tonasket Tigers that day.

The FFA will hold at pie sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Pies will be donated by community members with proceeds for the FFA program.

The Waterville/Mansfield girls junior varsity game will take place at 3 p.m. The halftime program will feature Little Dribblers basketball of first and second grade students.

A silent auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., which will also benefit the FFA program. A wide variety of donations from businesses and individuals are anticipated, including gift certificates and services.

A turkey dinner, sponsored by the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $7 per person or $25 for a family of four.

The boys JV basketball game will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls varsity game at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity game at 7:30 p.m. Alumni will be honored during halftime ceremonies of the girls varsity game. Special recognition will be given to graduates of years ending in “7” — 2007, 1997, 1987, 1977, 1967, 1957, etc. Homecoming royalty will be announced during halftime of the boys varsity game.

The festivities end with a dance from 9 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, call Jamey Jo Steele at 683-1012.