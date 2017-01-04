Meet the Mariners at Pybus Market Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on Meet the Mariners at Pybus Market Posted by Empire Press on Jan 4, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — Seattle Mariners players and team officials will visit Pybus Public Market from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Jan. 10.

Representatives of the team will hold a Q&A session as well as sign autographs. Prizes will be available for giveaway, and the Mariner Moose and members of the Mariners broadcast team will be available for pictures and entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.