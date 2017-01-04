Multicultural Festival to be held Jan. 14 Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on Multicultural Festival to be held Jan. 14 Posted by Empire Press on Jan 4, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — This year’s Multicultural Festival and Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

The event, a celebration of community diversity, will include performances, cultural displays, food, crafts and more. It is free and open to the public.

The 13th Annual Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards will also be presented.

For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call the museum at 888-6240.