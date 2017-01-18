News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1917

* Harry I. Lovejoy of Waterville was united in marriage today to Katherine Leavers of Wenatchee. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Longston, pastor of the Christian Church in Waterville. The couple will make their home in Waterville.

* Maybelle Carper and Henry I. Wrigg, both of Waterville, were married last evening. The couple were attended by Paul Mahaffy and Opal Malfa.

* Commercial State Bank will officially open for business in Mansfield tomorrow. The bank was organized late last summer with a capital stock of $25,000. E.W. Olwell, of Olwell Brothers, is the president of the new institution. Other officials are P.T. Peterson, vice president; E.A. Carroll, cashier; and Fred L. Munroe, assistant cashier.

50 years ago — 1967

* The 50th wedding anniversary honoring Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Leedy of Waterville will be observed Sunday in the East Wenatchee Grange Hall. Hosts will be their children, Jack of Wenatchee, F. Gaylord of East Wenatchee, Laron of Gulfport, Miss., and Patricia of Seattle. The couple has nine grandchildren. Leedy, current Douglas County treasurer, came to the Wenatchee area in 1907, moving to Waterville in 1959.

* Gail H. Simon of East Wenatchee, a well-known Wenatchee Valley orchardist, died Sunday. Simon came to East Wenatchee with his parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Eben N. Simon, in 1907.

* Gordon Goldy of Palisades took over for Art Allen as area president of the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors Thursday.

25 years ago — 1992

* Waterville’s annual Chili and Oyster Stew Feed, to raise funds for scholarships and elementary school equipment, will be held Saturday at the school multipurpose room. Alice Ruud, school librarian, will also have a book fair during the event. Margaret Viebrock and Liz Brown are chairwomen for the event, which is sponsored, cooked and served by parents.

* Michael Crowson, a 1982 graduate of Eastmont High School, has been named as an associate with W&HP, a consulting engineering firm in Bellevue. He began his five-year career there as an intern while attending the University of Washington. He is the son of Del and June Crowson of East Wenatchee.

* Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Edward “Ed” Van Tassel has moved to the Community Medical Center in Brewster to join the practice of Dr. Jim Lamberton.

10 years ago — 2007

* Kirk Davis and Lauren Daling will receive boy and girl of the year honors during the Waterville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Jan. 29.

* Pastor Thomas A. Valleskey has retired from Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Withrow and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee. Valleskey retired Jan. 1, having served in the ministry for over 29 years. He came to the local Lutheran churches in 1994.

* David Coonan and Andrew Pickett, both of Waterville, were named to the Wenatchee Valley College fall quarter president’s list for earning a 4.0 grade-point average in 12 or more credits.

* Mike Gomez has been named principal at Cascade Elementary School in East Wenatchee.

* Waterville has a new business on main street. Yesteryear Quilting, located next to Mitchell’s, opened this month. Kathie Norrbom, owner of the store, said she had been thinking of a quilting shop for several years. She loves quilting and knows that there are a lot of quilters in the area.