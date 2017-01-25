Numerica’s Winter Ice Gala on Jan. 27 Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on Numerica’s Winter Ice Gala on Jan. 27 Posted by Empire Press on Jan 25, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — Town Toyota Center will be set for a special evening with Numerica Credit Union’s Winter Ice Gala starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 27.

The formal dinner and professional ice show will spotlight former Stars on Ice skaters Kim Navarro and Brent Brommetre. Also featured will be the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club, an appearance by Miss East Cascades Brianna Eddy, Miss Washington Alicia Cooper, students from the Fabulous Feet Dance Studio and more.

Tickets are $125. Proceeds benefit the Arena Youth Enrichment Fund.

To purchase tickets, call 667-7847. For more information, call 888-7333.