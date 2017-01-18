Our Past | Mires Service Center opens for business in Jan. of 1978 Posted by Voices, Waterville History/Karen Larsen | Comments Off on Our Past | Mires Service Center opens for business in Jan. of 1978 Posted by Empire Press on Jan 18, 2017 in All News

Selected by Karen Larsen

This article, published in the Jan. 19, 1978 edition of the Waterville Empire Press, documents the opening of the Mires Service Center, which was the original use of the building where Bainbridge Manufacturing is now located. Dave and Marvel Mires and their son Robert ran the business until the late 1980s, when it was sold to Loomis Truck and Tractor out of Lind. It changed hands once more before being purchased by Bainbridge Manufacturing.

Mires Service Shop Open House Saturday

It’s Open House all day Saturday, January 21, at Mires Service Center’s new shop, store and office complex located at 3rd and Central Streets here in town.

Dave Mires and his crew have literally moved to town with a very modern and well equipped shop and store. He will be assisted by his wife Marvel, (and) his brothers Darrell and Bob Mires in the shop.

Mires Service Center has been designated as the sales and service for International Harvester combines and farm equipment.

In addition, Dave will have the Steiger, Versatile, Morris, Miller, Noble and Krause lines of farm equipment, including tractors, combines and drills.

The new service center is 48’-x-68’ with a 24’-x-16’ door allowing entry for the heaviest of equipment to service and repair. It is steel and wood construction and is heated by L.P. gas.

Dave will service all makes and models of farm equipment. He is also equipped to install and service air conditioners, pickup tops, rebuild engines for combines, trucks and pickups. The Center has a three-ton movable crane lift.

Another feature of the Service Center is a full line of recreational vehicle (RV) supplies. Mires Service will also be dealers for Enterprise Oxygen and Acetylene supplies.

In the 20’-x-48’ supply store, they will carry farm supplies (and) hydraulic hose.

Dave says he wants to really serve the Big Bend area ranchers and his office hours will be adjusted for maximum service. He is starting out with hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays.

Dave Mires and his crew extend an invitation to the public to the Open House, where there will be refreshments served and door prizes all day this coming Saturday, January 21.