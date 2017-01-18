Our Pictorial Past | Meteorite back home

The Big Bend’s own meteorite has returned home. The chunk of metal, weighing over 70 pounds, originally plunged into a wheat field on the Fred Fachnie farm, 16 miles from Waterville, in 1917. It is shown here in the East Wenatchee home of Mr. and Mrs. Walt Grizzle in January of 1963. It had previously been in a Tacoma museum. The meteorite would later find a home at the Douglas County Historical Society Museum in Waterville. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)