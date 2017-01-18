Poet Laureate coming to Wenatchee Posted by Communities, Community News, Wenatchee | Comments Off on Poet Laureate coming to Wenatchee Posted by Empire Press on Jan 18, 2017 in All News

WENATCHEE — Washington State’s Poet Laureate Tod Marshall will appear at Hand in Hand Immigration Services at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. The venue is located at 18 N. Mission St.

Marshall is a poet and professor at Gonzaga University. “Bugle,” his book of poems, won the Washington State Book Award in 2015. He will be reading a selection of his poems at the public event. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit humanities.org/event/.