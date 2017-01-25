Recess Monkey comes to Waterville

Recess Monkey performs for Waterville Elementary School students Jan. 20. Band members are, from left, Jack Forman, Korum Bischoff and Drew Holloway. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Elementary School had a concert assembly Jan. 20 with a special appearance by the band Recess Monkey. The Seattle-based trio performed funny and lively children’s songs during the 45-minute concert. Recess Monkey is known for its “singable, danceable songs that parents enjoy as much as their kids,” according to the band’s website.

The award-winning group has been together 11 years and produced 13 albums. All three members are former elementary school teachers who have a great passion for music and kids. Jack Forman plays bass guitar, Drew Holloway plays lead guitar, and Korum Bischoff is the drummer. Recess Monkey’s album “Novelties” was most recently nominated for Best Children’s Album at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards.

The band was brought to Waterville and Orondo School by the Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC) of Wenatchee. They performed in Orondo earlier in the day.

PAC Executive Director Matt Cadman told the students, “Usually you kids have to get on a bus and ride down to Wenatchee. We thought this time we should bring the show to you.” Cadman also said, “This is part of our outreach program, to bring shows on the road to outlying communities.”

Recess Monkey played a number of songs which were meant to get the kids up dancing and jumping around. And the Waterville students did just that. One number was about pirates.

Forman told the students, “You know pirates only have one good leg and one wooden leg. So, with one hand cover one eye, with the other hand make a pirate’s hook, now dance to the music, then on the one good leg.”

After the exhausting dance he had the students sit down, then lie down and take a quick pirate nap.

Forman said, “We share with the students that each band member used to do small acts and plays when they were kids. And, so we encourage each of the students to do their own thing with music, dance and acting.”

For more information about Recess Monkey, go to recessmonkeytown.com.