Shockers host Tonasket for Mansfield’s homecoming

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers hosted the Tonasket Tigers Jan. 21 at Mansfield High School as part of Mansfield’s homecoming week activities.

The Shocker junior varsity girls began the evening giving the Tigers a close game, but came up short in the last few seconds. With 2:22 minutes left in the game, the score was tied 43-43. Elizabeth Katovich fouled out. With just 21 seconds left, the score was then tied at 45-45. The Tigers scored and the Shockers were not able to make a shot. Tonasket took the game with the final score 47-45.

Two players were injured and had to sit out the final minutes. McKenna Gurnard had a rib injury and Emily Thomsen a knee injury. Scoring for the JVs were Meredith Mittelstaedt (11 points), Codee Fry (10 points), Brooke Simmons (7 points), Katovich (6 points), Thomsen (5 points), Sarah Mullen (2 points), Gurnard (2 points) and Connie Haberman (2 points).

The Waterville/Mansfield junior varsity boys also had a close contest with Tonasket, but in the last minute the Tigers pulled away for the 44-37 win. The Shockers showed improved ball-handling and defensive rebounding. Scoring for the Shockers were Ben Garnica (9 points), Tristen Marden (7 points), Kyler Borden (7 points), Kayden Browning (6 points), Ethan Petersen (5 points) and TJ Moser (3 points).

The Waterville/Mansfield varsity girls met with the same fate as the JV team. They played very well against the Tigers who, as of Saturday, sat on top of the conference with 11 wins and just one loss. The Shockers had a hard time making close-in shots and the Tigers were strong on defensive rebounding. The Shockers stayed close to the Tigers with Hannah Hughes making nine free throws, adding one 3-point basket, and 8 more points from the field.

Tonasket led at the end of the first quarter, 9-7. The halftime the score was 22-17. The Tigers went on to win the game 49-34. Scoring for the Shockers were Hannah Hughes (20 points), Justine Clements (5 points), Lexi Deishl (4 points, all free-throws), Ari Salcido (4 points) and Jessie Ring (1 point). This game was closer than the first meeting of the two teams on Dec. 13 when the Tigers won 59-34.

The Shocker varsity boys also fell to the strong Tigers team. The halftime score favored Tonasket, 21-20. The Tigers went out on top with a score of 60-37. Again, turnovers by the Shockers and the Tigers’ quickness at stealing the ball limited the Shockers’ opportunity to score.

Coach Heath Jordan said, “Again we had too many turnovers. With 32 turnovers, we lose those opportunities to score. And, we were only at 50 percent of our free throws. And that will never help us win a game. We also only made two of 14 3-point shots. Offensively, we never got our best game going.”

Scoring for the Shockers were Johnny Mullen (11 points), Cole Koenig (6), Tanner Marden (5), Devyn Klinginsmith (5 points), Will Osborne (5 points), Jacob Stibal (3 points) and Shaun Marchand (2 points).

As of Saturday, Tonasket was at nine wins and three losses, with Waterville/Mansfield at three wins and nine losses.

Spectators at the games were also able to partake in other homecoming activities at Mansfield High School on Saturday. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a turkey dinner fundraiser and Mansfield’s Future Farmers of America also sponsored a pie sale and silent auction to benefit their program.