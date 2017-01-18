Ski Hill has busy opening day

Julia Ashley skis down the bunny hill. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A good crowd turned out Jan. 14 for the opening day of Badger Mountain Ski Area. By mid-day, volunteers said that a total of 56 passes had been sold.

Emily Zimmerman of Cashmere was at the hill with her daughter Macie, 8, and son Grady, 11. Zimmerman said that it was the first time for Macie to try skiing or snowboarding.

“It’s a good place to learn,” Zimmerman said of the ski area.

Cooper Richards, 13, of East Wenatchee was another one that came to the slopes to get his first try on skis. His mother Jody Richards said that the family decided to come to Badger Mountain Ski Area because it is close and because it is a good place to start. Richards said she especially likes the ski hill because it is not very crowded.

“It’s a nice little place,” Richards said.

Doug Parker came from Cashmere to volunteer at the hill and to get some runs on the slopes as well. He said the snow was a little thin, but other than that the skiing was good.

“It’s an old small town ski hill. It’s kind of just a nice change,” Parker said, who often skis at Mission Ridge. He added that the “A” hill is very good skiing when there is enough snow because it is steeper than the slopes at most ski areas.

In the Lions Club kitchen, Susan Mittelstaedt, Derek Whitehall and Michel Ruud were the hamburger cooks. Mittelstaedt said that sales had been really strong, with over 60 hamburgers sold by around 1:30 p.m.

Also in the lodge, Waterville second-grader Rosemary Holcomb was celebrating her birthday. Since many friends were skiing or sledding that day anyway, it was a convenient place to have the party. Gifts were lined up on one table and party food on another as children, including Holcomb, came in from the slopes to participate.

The ski hill will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Monday holidays while conditions remain good.