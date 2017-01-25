Students compete in Knowledge Bowl

Waterville High School Knowledge Bowl team members are, back row, from left, Cody Deshazer, Travis Prey, Shaun Marchand and Miles Mittelstaedt; front row, from left, Mavncio Negrete, Benjamin Covarrubias, Mac VanLith, Jeramiah Preugschat and Anthony Trill Ochoa. Not shown are Ali Mires and coach Bryan Thomsen. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Ten of Waterville High School’s students are part of an academic competition — with other schools in Eastern Washington — called Knowledge Bowl.

The team was started over 10 years ago to offer students an opportunity to compete in an activity other than sports. One of the school board members back then suggested that the school offer an alternative to athletics. Tabatha Mires was the first Knowledge Bowl coach. This season’s coach is Bryan Thomsen.

Thomsen explained, “Knowledge Bowl is very much like ‘Jeopardy’ where the students are asked general knowledge questions and when someone on the team knows the answer they ring a buzzer. Three teams compete together at a time and play three rounds.”

The meets are usually on Mondays and hosted by seven or eight schools in the area. So far, Waterville has not been a host because it is one of the smaller schools competing. There are usually 15 to 20 schools at a meet, with a total of over 250 students at a time.

The season begins in early December and will end around the first week in March. The team met Cascade in Leavenworth on Jan. 23. Upcoming competitions will be held Jan. 30 in Chelan, Feb. 6 in Moses Lake, Feb. 13 in Manson, and Feb. 27 in Wenatchee. The time and location of the state competition is to be announced.

The students on the team all agree that it is fun and challenging. It does help them in their classes, especially history and science.