Technology Alliance seeks nominees

WENATCHEE — The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance is accepting nominations for its 2017 Innovator Awards, showcasing entrepreneurship, innovation and education.

Awards will be given in the categories of Entrepreneur of the Year; Tech Savvy Business of the Year; STEM Educator of the Year (previously Innovative Use of Technology in the Classroom); Future Technology Leader, K-12 student; and Problem Solving Innovator, post-secondary student (previously Future Technology Leader).

Any individual or business based in or serving in North Central Washington may be nominated. Deadline for nominations is March 1.

Award winners will be announced at the GWATA Innovator Awards Luncheon March 30 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

For further information, call 661-9000 or visit gwata.org.