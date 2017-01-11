Thrift Shop to open for sale

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Shop in Waterville. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Shop in Waterville will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13-14 for a special sale.

The 75 percent off sale will include items such as clothing, shoes, home décor, some furniture, dishes and much more. Boutique items and items for sale on consignment are not included in the sale. Donations will also be accepted during the sale.

Proceeds from the nonprofit thrift shop go to support the Douglas County Museum.

The thrift shop is staffed with many local volunteers and additional help is always welcome. Anyone interested in volunteering may pick up an application during the sale or contact Sharon.

The thrift shop will reopen with its regular hours in February. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.