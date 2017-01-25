My own version of Pasta Carbonara Posted by Voices | Comments Off on My own version of Pasta Carbonara Posted by Empire Press on Jan 25, 2017 in All News

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

A couple of years ago we hosted an exchange student from Spain named Lucas. One day we were all talking and the kids asked him what his favorite dish was. He immediately replied, “Pasta Carbonara!” Then he looked at me and asked me if I could make it. I had never made it before, so I looked up the recipe and changed it to fit our style and taste. This recipe also fits my concept of keeping dishes easy and healthy.

Pasta Carbonara

1 pound dry noodles (fettuccine, spaghetti, egg noodles or even penne, but spaghetti is the most common)

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces bacon, cubed or sliced

4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 large eggs

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, plus extra for garnish

2 tomatoes, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Before starting, I need to emphasize the fact that the pasta needs to be hot when adding the egg mixture, so the heat of the pasta cooks the raw eggs in the sauce. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions. Do not overcook. The pasta should be “al dente,” which in Italian means “to the tooth,” or simply firm to bite. This is especially important when cooking pasta because once it is taken out of the boiling water it will keep cooking. Drain the pasta, but don’t forget to save ½ cup of the water the pasta was cooked in and set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce to make sure the pasta is hot when the sauce is ready. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan or skillet over medium heat and fry the bacon for about three minutes, or until crispy. Then add the garlic and sauté for one minute. Add the hot, drained pasta to the bacon and garlic and stir to coat. Beat the eggs and Parmesan cheese together. Remove the pasta from the heat, so the eggs don’t scramble and add the egg and cheese mixture, whisking quickly. Add the reserved pasta water to thin out the sauce.

Just before serving add the salt and pepper and the chopped tomatoes and top with the Parmesan cheese. Instead of tomatoes, you can add one cup frozen peas or broccoli, prepared according to the package directions. As they say in Spain, salud!