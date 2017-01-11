Volunteers set to open ski area

Ed Daling and Damon Daling volunteer at the Lions Club concession stand at Badger Mountain Ski Hill in December of 2015. This year’s volunteers are ready to go for the new ski season. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Ski club members had hoped to open Badger Mountain Ski Area on Jan. 7 and 8. However, they decided to postpone the opening until the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in hopes of getting a little more snow.

Club President Steve Hickman said Jan. 4 that there was about a foot of snow on the slopes at that point, but because of the cold temperatures, the snow was very dry and hadn’t packed well. He said that with a forecast of more snow and warmer temperatures in the coming days, the hill should be ready for the holiday weekend.

Alan Loebsack, who packs the snow, was planning to spend some time preparing the hill the week prior to opening, according to Hickman.

Hickman said the club has everything but the snow lined up. There are volunteers to run the lifts and the Lions Club is ready for its part of the operations, including the hamburger stand in the lodge.

The club is planning to open the hill for all three days of the weekend. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and the Monday holiday.

For more information, visit the website at skibadgermt.com or call 745-8273.