Waterville Friends of the Library acknowledge a successful year
Posted by Empire Press on Jan 11, 2017

Friends of the Waterville Library are appreciative to all who donated books to their “Never-Ending Book Sale” and everyone who purchased books over this past year. The Friends took in $253.25 from the sale of books during the year, which will support the summer reading program.

The group acknowledges Corderman Hills Joint Venture, which donated a $1,000; and Harmony Chapter No. 56, Order of the Eastern Star, for donating $100 in memory of member Alice Hill. Hill loved reading and spent a good portion of her life promoting the library and was a member of the Friends of the Library board. She also volunteered at the Waterville School for many years and encouraged students to read. The Friends will use this money to put in more shelving for all of the donated books, getting them off the floor and out of boxes for ease of shopping at the book sale that goes on all year long at the library.

The Friends also have appreciated the support of Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation’s Community Giving Program, which provided a grant for $2,500 to help support the library’s summer reading program and to make possible four local appearances of the “Getting to Know the Stars” mobile planetarium this year. Further details on the planetarium will be announced soon.

The Friends invite everyone to the library and to check out the books for sale in the back of the library.

“They make great gifts for anyone at anytime,” said Sharon LaCrosse, Friends board member. “And we thank the entire community for their support,” LaCrosse added, on behalf of the entire board.